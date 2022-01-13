Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Given New $392.00 Price Target at Barclays

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target cut by Barclays from $565.00 to $392.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PAYC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $655.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Paycom Software from $472.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $524.21.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $358.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $432.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $452.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $302.44 and a 1-year high of $558.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.38, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.45.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $256.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.26 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 647.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,695,000 after acquiring an additional 20,721 shares in the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

