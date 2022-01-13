Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Given New $392.00 Price Target at Barclays

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target cut by Barclays from $565.00 to $392.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PAYC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $655.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Paycom Software from $472.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $524.21.
Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $358.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $432.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $452.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $302.44 and a 1-year high of $558.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.38, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.45.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 647.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,695,000 after acquiring an additional 20,721 shares in the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Paycom Software
Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.
