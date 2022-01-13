Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Given New C$14.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$12.25 to C$14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

PSYTF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Pason Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Pason Systems stock opened at $10.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.43. Pason Systems has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $10.02.

Pason Systems, Inc engages in the design and production of instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. Its products include automatic driller, choke control, electronic drilling recorder, enhanced pit volume totalizer, gas analyzer, hazardous gas alarm system, rig communications, rig display, directional system, drilling guidance system, live rig view (LRV), LRV mobile, tour sheet analytics, WellView field solution, SideKick remote display, and DataHub web-based data management system.

