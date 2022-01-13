Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 44.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.5% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the third quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 4,737 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,561,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,100.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Wedbush reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,179.32.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,304.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,448.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,430.66. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

