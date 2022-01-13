Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Invests $228,000 in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RWJ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 660.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000.

RWJ opened at $123.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.74. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $131.07.

