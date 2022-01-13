Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $392,000 Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $78.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.88. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

