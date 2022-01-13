ParkinGo One Day Volume Tops $553.00 (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $553.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo coin can now be bought for about $0.0739 or 0.00000172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ParkinGo Coin Profile

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

