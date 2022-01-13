Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $23.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $24.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.13.

Shares of PK stock opened at $19.35 on Monday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average of $18.93.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 59.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 706,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,514,000 after purchasing an additional 34,369 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,394,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,822,000 after acquiring an additional 19,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,450.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,967,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851,024 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

