Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Price Tops $14.92 on Exchanges

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market cap of $46.42 million and $5.63 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be purchased for about $14.92 or 0.00034832 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,081 coins. The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Buying and Selling Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

