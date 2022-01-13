Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,032 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $11,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Atalan Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $126,157,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 586,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $217,584,000 after acquiring an additional 336,392 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 461,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $221,264,000 after acquiring an additional 191,190 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 319,205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $118,441,000 after acquiring an additional 154,116 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 247.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 163,340 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $60,607,000 after acquiring an additional 116,290 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PANW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.82.

Shares of PANW opened at $532.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $531.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $471.92. The company has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.95 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.56 and a 52-week high of $572.67.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total transaction of $760,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total value of $6,087,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,875 shares of company stock valued at $30,746,594 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

