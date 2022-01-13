Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,032 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $11,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,615 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $419,581,000 after acquiring an additional 51,760 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 753,898 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $279,734,000 after acquiring an additional 66,500 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 737,896 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $273,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 586,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $217,584,000 after acquiring an additional 336,392 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 461,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $221,264,000 after acquiring an additional 191,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW opened at $532.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $531.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $471.92. The company has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.95 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.56 and a 52-week high of $572.67.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total transaction of $6,087,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total value of $760,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,875 shares of company stock valued at $30,746,594 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PANW. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.82.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

