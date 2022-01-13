Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Palace Capital (LON:PCA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

PCA opened at GBX 260 ($3.53) on Tuesday. Palace Capital has a one year low of GBX 189 ($2.57) and a one year high of GBX 290 ($3.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 260.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 256.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £120.35 million and a P/E ratio of 12.44.

Get Palace Capital alerts:

Palace Capital Company Profile

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Palace Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palace Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.