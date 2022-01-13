Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Palace Capital (LON:PCA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.
PCA opened at GBX 260 ($3.53) on Tuesday. Palace Capital has a one year low of GBX 189 ($2.57) and a one year high of GBX 290 ($3.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 260.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 256.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £120.35 million and a P/E ratio of 12.44.
Palace Capital Company Profile
