Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSMR) Stock Price Up 0%

Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSMR) rose 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.26 and last traded at $22.26. Approximately 29 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.25.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF during the third quarter valued at about $453,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF during the third quarter valued at about $910,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF during the third quarter valued at about $5,849,000.

