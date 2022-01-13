OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of OZ Minerals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OZ Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of OZMLF opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. OZ Minerals has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $21.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.71.

OZ Minerals Ltd. is a copper-focused international company. It operates through the following segments: Prominent Hill, Carrapateena, Carajás, Exploration & Development and Corporate. The Prominent Hill segment engages in the mining and processing high grade underground ore containing copper, gold and silver along with open pit ore from stockpiles.

