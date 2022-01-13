Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Owlet Baby Care Inc. provides digital parenting platform aims to give parents real-time data and insights to help parents feel more calm and confident. Owlet Baby Care Inc., formerly known as Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OWLT. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Owlet from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Owlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of Owlet stock opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Owlet has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $11.56.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $31.51 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Owlet will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amazon com Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Owlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,759,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Owlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Owlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Owlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,489,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Owlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $979,000. Institutional investors own 49.65% of the company’s stock.

Owlet Company Profile

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc

