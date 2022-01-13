Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $51.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Owens & Minor, Inc. is a global healthcare solutions company dedicated to Connecting the World of Medical Products to the Point of CareSM by providing vital supply chain services to healthcare providers and manufacturers of healthcare products. Owens & Minor provides logistics services across the spectrum of medical products from disposable medical supplies to devices and implants. With logistics platforms strategically located in the United States and Europe, Owens & Minor serves markets where three quarters of global healthcare spending occurs. Owens & Minor’s customers span the healthcare market from independent hospitals to large integrated healthcare networks, as well as group purchasing organizations, healthcare products manufacturers, the federal government, and healthcare patients at home through the Byram Healthcare subsidiary. “

Separately, Citigroup raised Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $47.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.31. Owens & Minor has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $49.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is 0.32%.

In other news, CFO Andrew G. Long sold 11,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $502,252.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,024 shares of company stock worth $6,644,534 over the last three months. 4.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 26.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,998,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,594,000 after buying an additional 1,672,001 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 47.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,956,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,655 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,621,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,318,000 after acquiring an additional 14,669 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,671,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,083,000 after purchasing an additional 306,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,522,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,759,000 after buying an additional 115,914 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

