Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) will report $1.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.97 and the lowest is $1.83. Owens Corning also reported earnings of $1.90 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full-year earnings of $8.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.68 to $8.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.39 to $9.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.42.

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $781,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 88.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at $48,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OC traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.26. 8,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,411. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $75.44 and a fifty-two week high of $109.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

