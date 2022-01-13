Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 301.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,569,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,809,000 after purchasing an additional 234,218 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,014,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,065,000 after purchasing an additional 306,413 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Oshkosh by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,142,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,730,000 after purchasing an additional 545,107 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,511,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,083,000 after purchasing an additional 161,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,082,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,587,000 after buying an additional 1,324,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

Oshkosh stock opened at $118.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.80. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.31 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 21.70%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

