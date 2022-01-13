Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Upgraded at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have 720.00 price objective on the stock.

DNNGY has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ørsted A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Ørsted A/S in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a 1,015.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Ørsted A/S from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $867.50.

OTCMKTS DNNGY opened at $38.03 on Wednesday. Ørsted A/S has a 52 week low of $36.96 and a 52 week high of $68.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.64.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

