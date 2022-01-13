Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 2,894 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 63,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,134 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $115.01 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $115.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.53 and its 200 day moving average is $107.62.

