Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $4.12 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF were worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the second quarter worth $240,000.

Shares of PPH stock opened at $77.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.16 and its 200-day moving average is $74.61. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a 52 week low of $65.24 and a 52 week high of $78.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.269 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th.

