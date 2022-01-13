Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $3.34 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,551,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,823,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.89.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $323.16 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.47 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $345.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.64. The firm has a market cap of $115.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.75, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total value of $510,508.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

