Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $386,000.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

Shares of XT stock opened at $64.13 on Thursday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a one year low of $55.75 and a one year high of $67.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.62.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares Exponential Technologies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.27.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.