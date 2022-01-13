Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 8,076 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 37,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $55.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.95. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $43.31 and a 1-year high of $56.44.

