Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 3,965 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 80,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,065 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,350,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,472,972,000 after purchasing an additional 577,935 shares in the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the third quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,273,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,915,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XOM opened at $71.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.30. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $44.29 and a one year high of $71.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.94.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

