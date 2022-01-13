OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to “Speculative Buy”

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $3.25 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $3.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $5.70 to $5.30 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. cut their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.78.

NASDAQ:OGI opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.32.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 107.01%. The company had revenue of $19.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.13 million. Equities research analysts expect that OrganiGram will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in OrganiGram by 61.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 325,737 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 43.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 820,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 249,774 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 88.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 741,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 347,673 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 1,713.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 741,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 700,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 3.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 640,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 19,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

