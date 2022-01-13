OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to “Speculative Buy”

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $3.25 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $3.00.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $5.70 to $5.30 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. cut their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.78.
NASDAQ:OGI opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.32.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in OrganiGram by 61.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 325,737 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 43.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 820,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 249,774 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 88.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 741,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 347,673 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 1,713.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 741,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 700,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 3.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 640,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 19,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.
OrganiGram Company Profile
