OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OraSure Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets oral fluid specimen collection devices using proprietary oral fluid technologies, diagnostic products including immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests, and other medical devices. These products are sold in the United States as well as internationally to various clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations and other public health organizations, distributors, government agencies, physicians’ offices, and commercial and industrial entities. OraSure Technologies is the leading supplier of oral-fluid collection devices and in vitro diagnostic assays to the employment, criminal justice, drug treatment, life insurance and public health markets for the detection of abused drugs and the antibodies to HIV. Based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, the Company develops, manufactures and markets oral specimen collection devices, in vitro diagnostic tests, and other medical devices. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OSUR. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James cut OraSure Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $601.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.67 and a beta of -0.36. OraSure Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $15.94.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $53.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.54 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OraSure Technologies will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSUR. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 84.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 203.1% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

