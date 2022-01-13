Opsens Inc. (TSE:OPS) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Opsens Inc. (TSE:OPS) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Opsens in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Opsens’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Opsens to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of TSE:OPS opened at C$2.67 on Thursday. Opsens has a 52-week low of C$1.35 and a 52-week high of C$3.74. The stock has a market cap of C$286.11 million and a P/E ratio of -222.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.62.

About Opsens

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

