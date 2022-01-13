Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Veeco Instruments in a report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $1.06 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.05. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Veeco Instruments’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $150.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.63 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

VECO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

Shares of NASDAQ VECO opened at $31.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.23. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 91.85 and a beta of 1.39. Veeco Instruments has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $49,561.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $174,693.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

