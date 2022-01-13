Opium Price Down 5% This Week (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. In the last week, Opium has traded down 5% against the dollar. One Opium coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.43 or 0.00003265 BTC on popular exchanges. Opium has a total market capitalization of $5.96 million and approximately $80,419.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00062565 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00078674 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,353.41 or 0.07640447 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,783.19 or 0.99756114 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00069716 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00008030 BTC.

Opium Profile

Opium’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Buying and Selling Opium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

