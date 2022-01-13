Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Insider Phil Skolnick Sells 385 Shares

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) insider Phil Skolnick sold 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $11,738.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 613.52 and a beta of 0.50. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 9.23 and a quick ratio of 9.23.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $16.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 4.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPNT. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,139,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,777,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,314,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 37,362 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $772,000. 19.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

