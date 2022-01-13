Online Blockchain (LON:OBC) Trading 1.3% Higher

Online Blockchain Plc (LON:OBC)’s share price traded up 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 39 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 39 ($0.53). 19,827 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 39,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.50 ($0.52).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 47.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 42.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.58 million and a P/E ratio of 195.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 49.36 and a quick ratio of 49.03.

About Online Blockchain (LON:OBC)

Online Blockchain Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a block chain company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Faucet Subscription and Provision of Management Services. It also works as an incubator and investor in technology companies, including internet and information businesses, developers, administrators, and custodians of block chains and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Online Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Online Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.