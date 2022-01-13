Omnitude (ECOM) Trading 42.8% Higher Over Last Week

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. Over the last week, Omnitude has traded 42.8% higher against the US dollar. Omnitude has a market cap of $788,473.51 and $248,265.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omnitude coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00059845 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006905 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Omnitude Profile

Omnitude (CRYPTO:ECOM) is a coin. It launched on February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Omnitude Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omnitude should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

