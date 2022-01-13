OMG Network Price Tops $6.18 (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 12th. During the last week, OMG Network has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network coin can now be bought for approximately $6.18 or 0.00014174 BTC on major exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $866.73 million and $536.68 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.61 or 0.00315599 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000446 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000121 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 37.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . OMG Network’s official website is omg.network . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.