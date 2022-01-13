Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Shares Down 4.7%

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)’s stock price fell 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.49 and last traded at $12.49. 2,056 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 602,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.11.

Several research firms recently commented on OLK. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olink Holding AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average of $27.41. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.28 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 30.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Olink Holding AB will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridger Management LLC acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the second quarter valued at about $1,581,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 1.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 133,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the second quarter worth $26,324,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 14.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 341,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,748,000 after acquiring an additional 42,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 70.0% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

