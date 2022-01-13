Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $465.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) will report sales of $465.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $461.10 million to $469.00 million. Oceaneering International reported sales of $424.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full year sales of $1.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oceaneering International.
Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $466.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.42 million. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 77.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of OII traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.40. 7,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,104. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -37.94 and a beta of 3.30. Oceaneering International has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $18.20.
Oceaneering International Company Profile
Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).
