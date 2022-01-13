Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $465.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) will report sales of $465.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $461.10 million to $469.00 million. Oceaneering International reported sales of $424.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full year sales of $1.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oceaneering International.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $466.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.42 million. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 12,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $155,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 77.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OII traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.40. 7,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,104. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -37.94 and a beta of 3.30. Oceaneering International has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $18.20.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oceaneering International (OII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.