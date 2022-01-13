O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,349,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250,233 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 1.2% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $57,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, December 6th. Societe Generale cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

BAC stock opened at $48.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $400.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.20. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.57 and a one year high of $50.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

