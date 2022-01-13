O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,040,168 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 82,169 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 1.9% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $90,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 354,341 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,582,000 after purchasing an additional 33,084 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,068 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $88.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.30 and a 200-day moving average of $90.59.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.