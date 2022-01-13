O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,712,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 39,642 shares during the period. Williams Companies makes up 0.9% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $44,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 851.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,271,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $166,507,000 after buying an additional 5,612,360 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,068,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,224,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,944,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,309,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,158,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 8,208.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,549,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518,550 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $29.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.40. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.48.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

