O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 532,737 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 20,658 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $36,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.35.

COP stock opened at $83.75 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $39.70 and a twelve month high of $84.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $110.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.97.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.04%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

