O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 78.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 615,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 271,440 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $26,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in Pfizer by 2,697.5% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $56.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.05.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

