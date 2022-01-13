NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden cut its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 111,000 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $22,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 11.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $10,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 724.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,848 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 20,955 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 250,346 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $51,501,000 after acquiring an additional 119,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $228.87. 21,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,604. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $156.02 and a 12 month high of $239.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.78 and a 200 day moving average of $211.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.38.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NXPI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.96.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

