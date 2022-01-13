NXM Price Reaches $111.23 (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. NXM has a market cap of $735.36 million and approximately $9,177.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NXM has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One NXM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $111.23 or 0.00256019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005440 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00059032 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006987 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About NXM

NXM is a coin. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,893,149 coins and its circulating supply is 6,611,148 coins. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

Buying and Selling NXM

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

