NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Purchased by Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVR. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR traded up $122.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5,689.87. The stock had a trading volume of 393 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,974. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,950.62 and a 52 week high of $5,982.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5,530.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $5,202.62. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). NVR had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $65.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,359.25.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total value of $6,814,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4,860.00 per share, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NVR

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

