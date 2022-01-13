NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15. NVIDIA posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full-year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.63.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total transaction of $74,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 990,012 shares of company stock valued at $312,681,810. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 303.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,097,274,000 after purchasing an additional 131,109,218 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,318,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,659,392,000 after acquiring an additional 332,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 310.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,531,000 after acquiring an additional 30,532,187 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 298.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,146,939,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 294.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,070,488,000 after acquiring an additional 18,277,063 shares during the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA stock opened at $279.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $301.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

