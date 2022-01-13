NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$8.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.26% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuVista Energy in a report on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC increased their price target on NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NuVista Energy from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.45.

TSE NVA opened at C$8.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. NuVista Energy has a one year low of C$1.01 and a one year high of C$8.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.47. The business had revenue of C$222.60 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that NuVista Energy will post 1.1799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 100,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.24, for a total transaction of C$724,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,432,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$24,847,984.08.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

