NTV Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 0.9% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

IWF stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $293.53. The company had a trading volume of 23,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,185,615. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $226.77 and a 52 week high of $311.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $301.68.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

