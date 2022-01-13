NTV Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,279 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

NTV Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.1% in the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 500,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,775,720 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,951 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,748,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,828 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,703,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 355.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 813,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,959,000 after purchasing an additional 634,752 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $215.76. 968,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,474,176. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.78. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $204.84 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.