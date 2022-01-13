NTV Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,877 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 10.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 40,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 181,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,223,000 after purchasing an additional 16,652 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,085,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,553,824. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.79 and a 200-day moving average of $134.04. The stock has a market cap of $121.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 124.01%.

A number of research firms recently commented on IBM. Evercore ISI began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut International Business Machines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Sunday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

