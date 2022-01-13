NTV Asset Management LLC Has $2.45 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

NTV Asset Management LLC cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,267 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 321,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 20,665 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in AT&T by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,388,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,504,000 after acquiring an additional 158,535 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in AT&T by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,173,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,083 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 469,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,506,000 after acquiring an additional 97,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

T traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.73. 630,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,297,760. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.33. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $190.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.19, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

