NTV Asset Management LLC Buys 26,485 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 494.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,485 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IXN. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 276.0% in the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 52,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 38,781 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,514.0% during the 3rd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 28,296 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,163.6% in the 3rd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 36,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 34,060 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,426,000. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,087.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 199,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,312,000 after buying an additional 182,845 shares in the last quarter.

IXN stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.44. 1,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,159. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.07. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $48.27 and a 52 week high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

